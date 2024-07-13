Woo did not factor into the decision in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Angels, allowing four runs on nine hits and two walks over 3.1 innings. He struck out just one.

Despite his fastball clocking in at 94.9 mph, up 0.2 mph from his season average, Woo looked rusty in his return from a hamstring injury against an unspectacular Angels lineup. The Seattle right-hander generated only six whiffs out of his 66 pitches and allowed a career-high nine hits. Even with this poor performance, Woo closes out the first half with a 2.45 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 29:5 K:BB across 44 innings. He currently lines up to face the Angels again at home in his next start after the All-Star break.