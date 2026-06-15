Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Activation from IL imminent

Raleigh (oblique) is expected to be reinstated from the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday's game against the Orioles, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Seattle is poised to get some major reinforcement to the lineup ahead of its six-game week, as infielder J.P. Crawford (hand) is also on track to return from the IL on Tuesday. Coming off last season's runner-up finish in the AL MVP race, Raleigh has been a major disappointment so far in 2026 with a lowly .560 OPS in 41 games before he landed on the IL on May 14 due to a right oblique strain. On an encouraging note, Raleigh looked to be dialed in at the dish during his five-game rehab assignment between High-A Everett and Triple-A Tacoma, reaching base in every contest while going a collective 7-for-17 with five home runs and a 2:3 BB:K. He should step back in immediately as Seattle's No. 1 catcher after the Mariners had been leaning on timeshare of Jhonny Pereda and Mitch Garver behind the plate over the past month.