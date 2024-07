Raleigh went 1-for-3 with an RBI single and a walk in a loss to the Angels on Monday.

Raleigh opened the scoring on the night with a first-inning single that plated J.P. Crawford (finger), a run that would turn out to be the only one for the Mariners. The 27-year-old snapped an 0-for-16, four-game skid that stretched back to the final game before the All-Star break with the timely knock, but he's now gone six straight contests without an extra-base hit.