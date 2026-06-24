Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Ends power drought Tuesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Raleigh went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Pirates.

Raleigh got Seattle on the board with his fourth-inning blast off Mitch Keller, his eighth homer this year and first since April 27. Prior to Tuesday, Raleigh had gone just 3-for-18 with no extra-base hits in six games since returning from a month-long stint on the IL. It's been a disappointing season overall for Raleigh after his breakout 2025 campaign -- he's now slashing .164/.258/.317 with 21 RBI and 18 runs scored over 209 plate appearances.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!