Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Ends power drought Tuesday

Raleigh went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Pirates.

Raleigh got Seattle on the board with his fourth-inning blast off Mitch Keller, his eighth homer this year and first since April 27. Prior to Tuesday, Raleigh had gone just 3-for-18 with no extra-base hits in six games since returning from a month-long stint on the IL. It's been a disappointing season overall for Raleigh after his breakout 2025 campaign -- he's now slashing .164/.258/.317 with 21 RBI and 18 runs scored over 209 plate appearances.