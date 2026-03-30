Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Getting breather Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Raleigh is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees.
Raleigh is 2-for-15 with one double, one RBI, on stolen base and a 3:10 BB:K across his first 18 plate appearances this season. With Raleigh getting a breather against Yankees left-hander Ryan Weathers, Mitch Garver is getting the start at catcher and hitting sixth.
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