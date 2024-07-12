Raleigh went 3-for-5 with two homers, four RBI and three runs scored in Thursday's win over the Angels.

Raleigh singled in his first trip to the plate before taking Jack Kochanowicz deep for a leadoff homer to open the third. The catcher would then add a second home run in the sixth to extend the Mariners' lead to 11 runs, giving him his second two-homer performance in his last three contests. Raleigh has also tallied multiple hits in five of his last seven games, batting .400 (10-for-25) over that stretch with four homers, eight RBI and seven runs scored.