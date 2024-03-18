Raleigh (heel) started at catcher and went 0-for-3 in a Cactus League loss to the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Raleigh ended up missing just one game with the heel issue in an absence that had been labeled as precautionary. The slugging backstop retains an impressive .348 average with three home runs and 10 RBI across 10 Cactus League games despite Sunday's blanking.