Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Homers in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Raleigh went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 11-0 win over the Blue Jays.

Raleigh smacked a three-run shot in the bottom of the sixth inning to put the Mariners in double digits. It was the 29-year-old's first hit in three July contests, and he's now batting just .161 with two homers and nine RBI in 17 games since returning from the injured list June 16. On the year, he's slashing a lowly .161/.264/.309 with nine homers, 27 RBI, 22 runs scored and two steals across 250 plate appearances.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!