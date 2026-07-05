Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Homers in win

Raleigh went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 11-0 win over the Blue Jays.

Raleigh smacked a three-run shot in the bottom of the sixth inning to put the Mariners in double digits. It was the 29-year-old's first hit in three July contests, and he's now batting just .161 with two homers and nine RBI in 17 games since returning from the injured list June 16. On the year, he's slashing a lowly .161/.264/.309 with nine homers, 27 RBI, 22 runs scored and two steals across 250 plate appearances.