Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Plates two in return

Raleigh went 1-for-3 with a walk and two RBI in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Orioles.

Raleigh returned from a month-long absence due to an oblique strain. He caught all nine innings and delivered the Mariners' winning play at the plate with a two-run single in the seventh. Prior to his stint on the injured list, he went just 2-for-44 (.045) over a 12-game stretch. He should see a majority of the time behind the dish moving forward, though Raleigh may serve as designated hitter occasionally to keep his bat in the lineup without taking too much of a toll on his body. He's batting just .165 with a .566 OPS, seven home runs, 20 RBI, 16 runs scored, four doubles and two stolen bases over 42 contests this season.