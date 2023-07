Raleigh went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Saturday's 9-8 win over the Blue Jays.

The catcher took Kevin Gausman deep in the third and fifth innings, part of a power display that saw seven of the Mariners' nine hits on the night go for extra bases. Raleigh has three homers in his last five starts, giving him 14 long balls and 38 RBI through 84 games on the season to go along with a .221/.302/.421 slash line.