Raleigh will not play Saturday's Cactus League game against the White Sox due to a bruised heel sustained in Thursday's contest against the Brewers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Michael Papierski will get the start at catcher with Raleigh held out. The move is a precautionary one, with Divish noting that Raleigh would've played if it was a regular-season game. Raleigh is slashing .400/.520/1.000 with three home runs and 10 RBI over 20 at-bats in spring training.