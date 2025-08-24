Raleigh went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Sunday's 11-4 win over the Athletics.

Raleigh went deep in the first and second innings, giving him 49 homers on the year. That's the most in a single season by a catcher, and impressively, he's still got more than a month left to add to his total. Raleigh hasn't left the yard at as strong a pace in August, smacking seven homers over his last 21 games, but he's still leading the majors in long balls. The 28-year-old has added a .247/.353/.593 slash line with 106 RBI, 85 runs scored, 14 stolen bases and 19 doubles through 128 contests.