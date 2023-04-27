site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mariners-cal-raleigh-sitting-out-thursday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Sitting out Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Raleigh is absent from the Mariners' lineup for Thursday's game in Philadelphia, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.
It's a day game after a night game, so Raleigh will get some rest. Tom Murphy will catch George Kirby.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read