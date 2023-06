Raleigh went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 3-2 loss against the Orioles.

Raleigh took Kyle Bradish yard in the second inning for a two-run homer that plated Eugenio Suarez and marked the catcher's second homer in four games. Over that four-game stretch, Raleigh is hitting 6-for-17 (.352) with five runs scored and four RBI while striking out only twice.