Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Swinging in cages

Raleigh (oblique) began taking swings in a batting cage Friday, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports

Raleigh has been ramping up his activity at the Mariners' complex in Arizona over the past few days, and his return to swinging a bat marks an encouraging step forward as he works his way back from a right oblique strain. He's set to return to Seattle on Saturday to check in with the team, though he likely still has a couple more weeks of rehab ahead of him before he's cleared to come off the IL.