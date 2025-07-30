The Pirates traded Ferguson to the Mariners on Wednesday in exchange for Jeter Martinez, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Ferguson signed a one-year contract with the Pirates in January after spending the 2024 season with the Astros and Yankees. The 29-year-old southpaw has and 3.74 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 34:14 K:BB across 43.1 innings this season. Ferguson boasts the lowest hard-hit rate the majors (25.2 percent ) and has given up just one home run this season, and he'll give the Mariners a reliable setup man out of the bullpen.