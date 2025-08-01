Ferguson threw a clean seventh inning with no strikeouts in Thursday's 6-0 win over the Rangers.

Ferguson got off on the right foot in his team debut, though it's worth noting he entered in a low-leverage situation as the Mariners nursed a 6-0 lead. While the 29-year-old southpaw may not be part of the high-leverage mix right off the bat, it's not out of the question that he'll work eventually work his way into a setup role behind closer Andres Munoz. Ferguson is just one of two active lefties in Seattle's bullpen along with Gabe Speier.