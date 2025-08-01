Mariners' Caleb Ferguson: Scoreless outing in team debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ferguson threw a clean seventh inning with no strikeouts in Thursday's 6-0 win over the Rangers.
Ferguson got off on the right foot in his team debut, though it's worth noting he entered in a low-leverage situation as the Mariners nursed a 6-0 lead. While the 29-year-old southpaw may not be part of the high-leverage mix right off the bat, it's not out of the question that he'll work eventually work his way into a setup role behind closer Andres Munoz. Ferguson is just one of two active lefties in Seattle's bullpen along with Gabe Speier.
More News
-
Mariners' Caleb Ferguson: Headed to Seattle•
-
Pirates' Caleb Ferguson: Signs on with Pittsburgh•
-
Astros' Caleb Ferguson: Shipped to Houston•
-
Yankees' Caleb Ferguson: Dominant in securing 10th hold•
-
Yankees' Caleb Ferguson: Comes to rescue in relief•
-
Yankees' Caleb Ferguson: Blows save, takes loss•