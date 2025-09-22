Ferguson allowed one run on three hits in one-third of an inning Sunday against the Astros.

The Mariners acquired Ferguson from the Pirates ahead of the trade deadline to bolster their bullpen, but he hasn't been particularly reliable for his new team. Through 18.1 innings for Seattle, the southpaw has a 3.93 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 14:7 K:BB. Given Ferguson's shakiness, Gabe Speier will likely remain the preferred left-handed high-leverage arm for the M's in the future.