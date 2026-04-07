Single-A Inland Empire placed Shen on the 60-day injured list March 17 with a right elbow injury, Jonathan Mayo of MLB Pipeline reports.

Mayo reports that Shen will be out until June, but he should be considered out indefinitely given the fact it's an elbow injury that will require at least two months to heal. Shen, a 22-year-old righty from Taiwan, logged a 4.67 ERA, 1.18 ERA and 68:14 K:BB in 69.1 innings across the Arizona Complex League and Single-A.