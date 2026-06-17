Mariners' Curtis Washington: Sent back to High-A

The Mariners optioned Washington High-A Everett on Wednesday.

Likely because of Everett's proximity to Seattle more than anything else, the Mariners opted to call up Washington from High-A ahead of Tuesday's game against the Orioles to provide the club with some emergency depth in outfield after Randy Arozarena (hamstring) was placed on the injured list shortly before first pitch. Washington didn't get the chance to make his MLB debut in the Mariners' 3-1 win and will now head back to Everett after Connor Joe arrived from Triple-A Tacoma to fill the spot on the active roster that had belonged to Arozarena. Given that he's 26 years old and has produced a modest .674 OPS at the High-A level this season, Washington will likely be designated for assignment the next time Seattle needs to open up a 40-man roster spot.