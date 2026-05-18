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Mariners' Domingo Gonzalez: Sent down to minors
May 18, 2026
at
5:31 pm ET
•
1 min read
The
Mariners optioned Gonzalez to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday.
Gonzalez is unscored upon in four relief outings for Seattle this season but nonetheless finds himself jettisoned back to the minors. Robinson Ortiz will absorb his spot on the roster and in the bullpen.
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