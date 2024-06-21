Moore went 1-for-3 with with a two-run home run, a walk and a stolen base in a loss to the Guardians on Thursday.

Moore got the Mariners' night off on the right foot with his first-inning 429-foot shot to left that plated J.P. Crawford. The round tripper was Moore's second in the last three games, following an atypical 21-game homer drought. Moore has also been particularly active on the basepaths of late, now having recorded four steals in his last five contests to push his season total to 13.