Moore went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Giants on Saturday.

Moore provided the only run for Seattle on his 411-foot solo shot to center field in the fifth inning. The long ball continued a hot start to the season for the utility man, as he is slashing .400/.500/.800 with two homers, two RBI, three runs and a stolen base through 18 plate appearances. Moore doesn't have a set position or an everyday starting role, but the Mariners have been finding ways to get him into contests consistently. In addition to entering three games as a pinch hitter, Moore has already logged time at first base, second base, third base and DH this season.