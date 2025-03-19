Moore could end up serving mostly as a utility player this season as opposed to being an everyday starter, Tim Booth of The Seattle Times reports.

The Mariners have holes to fill in the infield following the offseason departures of Josh Rojas and Justin Turner from Seattle. Jorge Polanco is penciled in as the club's primary third baseman, and a strong spring training by Ryan Bliss has put him in contention to start at second base to open the season. Moore is just 3-for-34 this spring and could be on the outside looking in when it comes to an everyday role, but he should see plenty of action while bouncing all around the diamond in 2025. "I think as a utility player, when there is a spot open or there is availability for a spot, somebody goes down, that is also your job," Moore said. "So if there is a spot open, I always think that I am the guy to go fill that need for however long."