Moore (illness) is starting at second base and batting eighth in Friday's game against the Athletics.
Moore fell ill towards the tail end of spring training, but he has recovered enough to be ready for Opening Day. Moore finished the 2024 regular season with a .201/.320/.367 slash line with 32 stolen bases, 10 home runs and 42 RBI across 441 plate appearances.
