Moore was scratched from Sunday's spring lineup due to an illness, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Moore was originally slated to start at third base Sunday, but Miles Mastrobuoni has been moved there in his place. Meanwhile, Moore will look to recover in time for Opening Day. He's expected to serve in a utility role this season.
More News
-
Mariners' Dylan Moore: Appears ticketed for utility role•
-
Mariners' Dylan Moore: Sluggish start in spring training•
-
Mariners' Dylan Moore: Productive on bases Saturday•
-
Mariners' Dylan Moore: Reaches 30 steals Thursday•
-
Mariners' Dylan Moore: Lifts 10th homer Friday•
-
Mariners' Dylan Moore: Swipes bag, drives in two•