Hancock allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out one batter over seven innings in a no-decision against the White Sox on Thursday.

Hancock was called up from the minors Thursday morning so that he could make his first MLB start in over a month. The right-hander rose to the challenge well, tossing seven innings for the first time this season and limiting Chicago to a pair of third-inning runs. As usual, strikeouts weren't a big part of his outing -- he has just 24 punchouts across 41.1 big-league innings this season -- but he nonetheless picked up his fourth quality start. Hancock could remain in the rotation if Bryan Woo (forearm) is forced to miss additional time, but that may not happen given that Woo's MRI on Wednesday came back clean.