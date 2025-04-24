Hancock (1-1) picked up the win Wednesday in an 8-5 victory over the Red Sox, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out seven.

The seven Ks were a career high for Hancock, who racked up an impressive 32 called or swinging strikes among his 92 pitches (62 total strikes). With George Kirby (shoulder) not expected back until late May or early June, the Mariners have been scrambling to find a fifth starter, and Hancock's performance Wednesday should buy him more time in the role. Over his last two outings, the right-hander has a 3.27 ERA and 11:2 K:BB in 11 innings. He lines up to make his next start at home early next week against the Angels.