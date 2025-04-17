The Mariners recalled Hancock from Triple-A Tacoma ahead of his scheduled start Thursday against the Reds in Cincinnati.

Seattle optioned reliever Will Klein to Triple-A to clear room on the 26-man active roster for Hancock, who will begin his second stint of the season with the big club. With George Kirby (shoulder) opening the season on the injured list, Hancock broke camp as the Mariners' No. 5 starter but was sent back to Triple-A after getting lit up for six earned runs while retiring just two batters in his lone start March 31 versus the Tigers. The Mariners then turned to Luis F. Castillo to fill the fifth spot in the rotation, but Seattle will go back to Hancock after Castillo found little success through his two starts before being optioned to Triple-A. Hancock delivered strong results at Tacoma following his demotion, posting a 3.72 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 12:2 K:BB over 9.2 innings.