Suarez, who slugged a three-run home run in four plate appearances during Wednesday's win over the Yankees, is now hitting .282 with men on base in 2022.

The solid figure is especially notable for Suarez, whose two final seasons in Cincinnati saw him hit just .218 (2020) and .167 (2021) with runners aboard. The significant uptick in timely hitting, which has included the veteran belting 11 of his 18 homers with men on base, has already led to a solid 57 RBI across Suarez's first 105 games in a Mariners uniform, giving him a realistic chance of posting his best total in that category since a 103-RBI tally back in 2019.