Suarez went 1-for-2 with a two-run single and three walks in a loss to the Astros on Wednesday.

Suarez was a consummate thorn in the side of Astros pitching all night after going hitless over his previous two games. The veteran slugger is mired in an 11-game homerless streak, but he's carrying a double-digit walk rate (10.3 percent) for the sixth time in the last seven seasons, while his 94 RBI are his most since 2019 and second on the Mariners behind Julio Rodriguez.