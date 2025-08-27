Suarez went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Padres.

Suarez sparked Seattle with a go-ahead three-run homer in the fifth inning, but the momentum was short-lived as San Diego answered back in the sixth inning and held on for the win. Since being dealt from Arizona at the trade deadline, the third baseman has struggled to replicate his previous success, slashing .174/.250/.395 with four doubles, five homers and 14 RBI across 24 games in his second career stint in a Mariners uniform.