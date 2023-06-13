Suarez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Mariners on Monday.
Suarez launched a 420-foot shot to right center in the fifth to extend the Mariners' lead to 7-1 at the time. The veteran slugger's .218 average and .648 OPS are underwhelming relative to his standards, but Suarez's everyday role at the hot corner doesn't appear to be in any jeopardy.
