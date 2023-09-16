Suarez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Suarez has gotten his bat going again with three homers over his last nine games, a span in which he's gone 9-for-33 (.273). The third baseman opened the scoring with the fourth-inning blast, and he also hit into a double play in the sixth that allowed another run to score. For the season, he's at a .232/.324/.393 slash line with 21 homers, 88 RBI, 62 runs scored and two stolen bases over 137 contests.