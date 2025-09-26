Suarez went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Rockies.

Suarez has gone 12-for-30 (.400) with four homers and eight RBI over his last eight games. The third baseman is up to 49 long balls on the year, matching his career high from the 2019 season when he was with the Reds. He has added 117 RBI and 91 runs scored, which are also personal bests, while slashing .233/.304/.537 across 156 contests between the Mariners and the Diamondbacks this year.