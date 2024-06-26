Kirby (7-5) allowed one run on four hits while striking out seven over six innings to earn the win Wednesday over the Rays.

Kirby had his way with the Rays on Wednesday as he managed to get through six innings for his third win in his last five starts. Kirby has been on a tear, allowing two runs or less in six consecutive starts, posting a 1.70 ERA with three walks and 40 strikeouts in that span. He has the third best ERA in MLB since May and he'll look to keep it going in a tough matchup vs. the Orioles next week.