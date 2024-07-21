Kirby did not factor into the decision in a loss to the Astros on Saturday, allowing one run on four hits over six innings while striking out six.

Kirby cruised through the first three frames before hitting Alex Bregman with a pitch to lead off the fourth, who would later come around to score on a Jeremy Pena single. That would be the only run allowed by the right-hander on the night as Seattle's offense once again failed to provide him with much in terms of run support. Kirby has now logged eight quality starts in a row, though he has just two wins to show for it - the most recent one coming back on June 26. He's also held his opponents to one earned run in back-to-back starts and now carries a 2.59 ERA in July to go along with a 26:4 K:BB.