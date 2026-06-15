Mariners' Grant Knipp: Makes full-season debut

Knipp (elbow) was assigned to Single-A Inland Empire on June 5 and made his debut for the affiliate a day later, striking out a batter and scattering one hit and two walks over a scoreless inning.

Knipp hasn't pitched for Inland Empire since making his debut, though it's unclear if his absence over the past week was the result of a setback or simply part of a workload-management plan coming off Tommy John surgery, which he underwent in early 2025. Before joining Inland Empire, Knipp made six appearances in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, where he turned in a 5.68 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 10:2 K:BB over 6.1 innings.