Santos (lat) is set to throw another live batting practice Friday in Seattle and could begin a rehab assignment shortly thereafter, MLB.com reports.

The right-hander put together a very encouraging live BP on Saturday in Miami before that day's game against the Marlins, using his sinker/slider combo with great effectiveness and impressive velocity against Ryan Bliss and Tyler Locklear in a 10-pitch session. If Santos encounters similar success Friday, it appears he'll be ticketed for what should be a fairly lengthy rehab assignment, given he's been sidelined since spring training.