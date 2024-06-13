Santos (lat) has continued throwing bullpens in recent days and is playing catch out to 105 feet between those sessions, MLB.com reports.

Santos appears well on track to facing live hitters soon, given his cumulative level of activity recently. The right-hander, who remains without a timetable for return, will only be used in relief once he's activated. However, given he's been sidelined since spring training, he could require a full-length rehab assignment whenever he's deemed ready to take that step.