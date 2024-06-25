Santos (lat) came away from his live batting practice session Saturday feeling very encouraged after deploying his sinker/slider combination, MLB.com reports.

Santos faced rookies Ryan Bliss and Tyler Locklear before Saturday's game in Miami and flummoxed both players consistently, not allowing either to put the ball in play over the quick 10-pitch session. Santos is slated to throw another bullpen session during the Mariners' current three-game series at Tropicana Field against the Rays, with another live batting practice a possibility in the days following. Assuming he continues free of setbacks through those sessions, Santos would then be set to begin a fairly lengthy rehab assignment.