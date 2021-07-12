The Mariners have selected Ford with the 12th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

Ford is a high school catcher from Georgia with legitimate plus speed on the bases. He has a strong 5-foot-10, 200-pound frame and is athletic enough to try his hand in the outfield if he struggles to handle the defensive rigors of catching. His speed is his top tool, which is unique for a catching prospect and would obviously lead to significant fantasy impact if he hits enough to reach the majors. Ford has a quick bat, but it's unclear how his hit tool will develop to go with what should be average or better power. Defensively, he could stand to improve across the board, but he is not a lost cause by any means.