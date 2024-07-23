The Mariners placed Crawford on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right hand fracture, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Crawford suffered a hairline fracture of his right pinky finger during Monday's contest and has now officially landed on the injured list, though the expected duration of his stay on the IL remains unknown. While he's out, Dylan Moore figures to take over as Seattle's primary shortstop, and Leo Rivas will come up from Triple-A Tacoma to provide depth to the Mariners' infield group.