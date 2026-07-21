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Mariners' Jackson Steensma: Shaky since return

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Single-A Inland Empire activated Steensma (forearm) from the 7-day injured list July 10.

Per Geoff Pontes of Baseball America, Steensma suffered a right forearm strain May 10, so he ended up missing exactly two months after the serious diagnosis. There is a significant risk of re-injury for any pitcher who suffers a forearm strain that doesn't lead to surgery, and it's worth noting that Steensma logged a 1.42 ERA and 0.47 WHIP in 19 innings pre-injury and he has a 10.80 ERA and 1.80 WHIP in 3.1 innings (two appearances) since returning to action.

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