Mariners' Jackson Steensma: Shaky since return

Single-A Inland Empire activated Steensma (forearm) from the 7-day injured list July 10.

Per Geoff Pontes of Baseball America, Steensma suffered a right forearm strain May 10, so he ended up missing exactly two months after the serious diagnosis. There is a significant risk of re-injury for any pitcher who suffers a forearm strain that doesn't lead to surgery, and it's worth noting that Steensma logged a 1.42 ERA and 0.47 WHIP in 19 innings pre-injury and he has a 10.80 ERA and 1.80 WHIP in 3.1 innings (two appearances) since returning to action.