Mariners' James Paxton: Plans to work on changeup

Paxton intends to develop and increase the use of his changeup in 2019, partly by seeking advice from changeup throwers Wade LeBlanc and Marco Gonzales, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.

The left-hander, who spun a quality start in his season finale Saturday, wants to cultivate a pitch that will help his top-flight velocity play even more strongly and aid in retiring right-handed batters. While this could be dismissed as narrative, successful efforts to change a pitcher's approach, pitch mix or other attribute can lead to sustained progress if done correctly. Of course, although injury concerns will probably keep Paxton's price lower relative to other ace-type arms in many mixed-league drafts next spring, Paxton will remain a highly coveted starter.