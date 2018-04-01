Mariners' James Paxton: Surrenders six earned runs
Paxton completed 4.2 innings and took the loss Saturday against the Indians, allowing six earned runs on six hits and four walks while striking out four.
Paxton will want to forget just about everything that happened in this start as he was burned by the long ball and struggled with his command. Yonder Alonso delivered the big blow with a first inning grand slam, but Paxton never looked comfortable on the mound. He consistently fell behind batters-- he started only 10 of the 24 batters he faced with a strike-- and generated only nine swinging strikes on 104 pitches. Paxton will look to put this start behind him at his next scheduled start Thursday against the Twins.
