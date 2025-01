The Mariners re-signed Hahn to a minor-league contract Nov. 18 that includes an invitation to spring training.

Hahn ended the 2024 season at Triple-A Tacoma after signing with the Mariners in September and he's returned as a non-roster invitee. The 35-year-old hasn't appeared in the majors since 2021 and is likely headed back to Tacoma as relief depth.