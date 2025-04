The Mariners selected Hahn's contract from Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday.

Hahn hasn't appeared in a major-league game since 2021 during his time with the Royals, but he's now set to join Seattle's big-league squad to provide some bullpen depth. Tayler Saucedo was optioned to Tacoma to make room on the Mariners' roster, and Cody Bolton was DFA'd to free up a 40-man spot.