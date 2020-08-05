Gerber, who was recalled from the Mariners' alternate training site in Tacoma earlier in the day, fired a clean sixth inning in his major-league debut during a loss to the Angels on Tuesday.

The rookie made a strong first impression, requiring just 13 pitches to get through the trio of Brian Goodwin, Albert Pujols and Tommy La Stella. Gerber's mid-90s fastball and strong showing (1.59 ERA, 12.2 K/9) at Double-A Arkansas last season make him an intriguing prospect to monitor as the season unfolds.