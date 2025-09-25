Polanco went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 9-2 win over Colorado.

Polanco socked his third homer of the month and his 25th of the season. The veteran infielder slugged .862 during an unbelievable April before skidding in May and June, but he's been heating back up at the right time for the playoff-bound Mariners. Polanco has an .891 OPS with 14 bombs, 21 doubles and 37 RBI over 69 games since the start of July, raising his OPS for the year from .736 as of the end of June to .816 following Wednesday.